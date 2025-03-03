Insider Buying: Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Director Purchases 1,944 Shares of Stock

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,944 shares of Greene County Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.45 per share, for a total transaction of $51,418.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $775,619.80. The trade was a 7.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Greene County Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of GCBC stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $26.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,599. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.45. Greene County Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.25 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $443.38 million, a PE ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 12.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Greene County Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.23%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Greene County Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greene County Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCBC. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 759.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 248.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.39% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

