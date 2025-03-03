Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Buys 372 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 300 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.75, for a total value of $84,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,275.25. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 3,409 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.15, for a total value of $989,121.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,201.25. This represents a 26.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $342.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America upped their price target on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $297.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.61.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $308.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.44. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $243.53 and a fifty-two week high of $317.90.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. Research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

