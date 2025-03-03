Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $25.41 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 5,079 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for approximately 4.7% of Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $25,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Broadcom by 900.0% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,323.1% in the third quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $201.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $265.00 to $246.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

In other Broadcom news, Director Diane M. Bryant sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.68, for a total transaction of $3,400,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,352.80. This represents a 69.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,569,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,308,000. The trade was a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock worth $44,964,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVGO opened at $199.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $227.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $192.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a PE ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

