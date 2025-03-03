Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lowered its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 90,916 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.7% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $21,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Broadcom by 856.9% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,014,616 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $175,101,000 after purchasing an additional 908,585 shares during the period. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 858.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 18,369,841 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,168,798,000 after acquiring an additional 16,453,718 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 2,219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 896.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,619 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AVGO. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Broadcom from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.04.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $199.29 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $934.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $227.44 and a 200-day moving average of $192.35.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s revenue was up 51.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 191.87%.

In other Broadcom news, Director Harry L. You sold 6,540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,569,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,308,000. This represents a 17.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.96, for a total value of $10,798,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 842,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,246,926.56. This represents a 5.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

