GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV) Stock Position Lowered by Bridges Investment Management Inc.

Bridges Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GEV. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE Vernova by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in GE Vernova by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in GE Vernova by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter.

GE Vernova stock opened at $335.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $92.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 60.40. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $447.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $306.36.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.99%.

GE Vernova announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

GEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. CICC Research initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $453.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.13.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

