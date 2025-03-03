Sage Rhino Capital LLC Sells 34 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Sage Rhino Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,423 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Coast Investments LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 935 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Amgen by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 14,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,682,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Amgen by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 20,154 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $308.06 on Monday. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $346.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $280.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.83. The company has a market capitalization of $165.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The medical research company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.04 by $0.27. Amgen had a return on equity of 176.32% and a net margin of 12.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.38 dividend. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 126.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Redburn Partners reduced their price objective on Amgen from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Amgen from $305.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $314.09.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMGN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 8,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.79, for a total transaction of $2,585,603.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,590.94. This trade represents a 16.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.47, for a total value of $483,802.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,195,228.70. The trade was a 18.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,341 shares of company stock worth $20,644,335. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.