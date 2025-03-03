iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF (BATS:IGE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $45.73 and last traded at $44.61, with a volume of 31033 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.03.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $624.42 million, a P/E ratio of 9.97 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.76.

Institutional Trading of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 31,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new stake in iShares North American Natural Resources ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,736,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of iShares North American Natural Resources ETF by 2,147.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter.

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Natural Resources ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of U.S.-traded natural resource-related stocks as represented by the S&P North American Natural Resources Sector Index (the Index).

