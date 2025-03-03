iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) Sets New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $51.42 and last traded at $48.14, with a volume of 3905108 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.93.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares MSCI India ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INDA. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 1,108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 166,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,758,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI India ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,563,000.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.