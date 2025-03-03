Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $190.14 and last traded at $188.21, with a volume of 179439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $186.09.

A number of research firms have commented on SPG. Mizuho upped their price target on Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler raised Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.44.

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.19. The company has a market cap of $61.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.86.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.70. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 74.02% and a net margin of 41.49%. Research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $2.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is 115.70%.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $168.59 per share, for a total transaction of $78,394.35. Following the purchase, the director now owns 55,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,427,384.21. This trade represents a 0.84 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $834,000. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 153.2% during the 3rd quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 17,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,973,000 after buying an additional 10,644 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 587,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,130,000 after buying an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

