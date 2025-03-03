Bravias Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 251 Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bravias Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wernau Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,301,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Auxano Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,099,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LLY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,025.00 to $1,015.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $997.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,000.28.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $920.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $711.40 and a 1 year high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $872.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.60, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $814.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $848.12.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.24%.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

