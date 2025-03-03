Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Drops By 35.1%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.
Elis Price Performance
Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Elis has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.28.
Elis Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Elis
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Stock Market Sectors: What Are They and How Many Are There?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.