Short Interest in Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF) Drops By 35.1%

Elis SA (OTCMKTS:ELSSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decrease of 35.1% from the January 31st total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Elis Price Performance

Shares of ELSSF remained flat at $19.80 during trading hours on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.99. Elis has a one year low of $19.80 and a one year high of $25.28.

Get Elis alerts:

Elis Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Elis SA provides flat linen, workwear, and hygiene and well-being solutions in France, Central Europe, Scandinavia, Eastern Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Southern Europe, and internationally. The company offers table, bed, kitchen, patient, and bath linens; workwear and personal protective equipment; beverage solutions, such as water coolers and accessories, cups and bottles, and coffee machines; floor protection mats and mops; industrial wipers; and pest and rodent control, insect control, or disinfection services.

Receive News & Ratings for Elis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.