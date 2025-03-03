Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Euro Manganese Stock Performance
Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.
Euro Manganese Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Euro Manganese
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- What is a Special Dividend?
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
Receive News & Ratings for Euro Manganese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Manganese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.