Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Euro Manganese Inc. (OTCMKTS:EUMNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,900 shares, an increase of 51.4% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Euro Manganese stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 5,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,429. Euro Manganese has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.03.

Euro Manganese Inc engages in the evaluation, exploration, and development of mineral assets. Its flagship project comprises the 100% owned Chvaletice manganese project, which is involved in the re-processing of a manganese deposit hosted in historic mine tailings to produce manganese products for applications in lithium-ion batteries located in the east of Prague, the Czech Republic.

