Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 72.2%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

First Pacific Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the consumer food products, telecommunications, infrastructure, and natural resources businesses in the Philippines, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers a range of telecommunications and digital services, including fiber optic backbone, and fixed line and cellular networks.

