Short Interest in First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY) Rises By 72.2%

First Pacific Company Limited (OTCMKTS:FPAFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 72.2% from the January 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
First Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS FPAFY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.89. The stock had a trading volume of 27,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,991. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day moving average is $2.77. First Pacific has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
First Pacific Company Profile
