Susquehanna Boosts Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Price Target to $120.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.02% from the stock’s current price.

EXPD has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.56.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Up 1.2 %

Insider Activity

EXPD stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $118.79. 312,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,191,500. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52-week low of $108.36 and a 52-week high of $131.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.82 and its 200-day moving average is $118.35. The company has a market cap of $16.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.98.

In other news, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 1,250 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $146,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,571.84. The trade was a 14.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Paul Carlile sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total value of $363,330.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,164.82. This represents a 23.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Expeditors International of Washington

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $293,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 19.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 33.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 262,818 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,534,000 after acquiring an additional 65,186 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 8.6% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 240,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,543,000 after purchasing an additional 19,065 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Expeditors International of Washington

(Get Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.