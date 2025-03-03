Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Given “Buy” Rating at HC Wainwright

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.73 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.72.

NASDAQ:VYGR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.98. 135,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,112. Voyager Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.91 and a twelve month high of $10.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00. The company has a market capitalization of $217.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Voyager Therapeutics news, COO Robin Swartz sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total value of $36,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 112,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $634,653.20. The trade was a 5.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,778 shares of company stock worth $58,548. Corporate insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Voyager Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

