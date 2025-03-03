Truist Financial Cuts Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target to $180.00

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by Truist Financial from $240.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 6.12% from the stock’s previous close.
IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $203.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Installed Building Products from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI cut shares of Installed Building Products from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $236.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $224.90.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,636,803 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $462,100,000 after acquiring an additional 16,597 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 8.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,248,515 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,780 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,039,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,091,000 after purchasing an additional 127,215 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Installed Building Products by 61.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 965,551 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,786,000 after buying an additional 367,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Installed Building Products by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 633,556 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,053,000 after buying an additional 10,553 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.
