G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

G6 Materials Trading Up 3.0 %

OTCMKTS GPHBF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.17. 13,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.50.

G6 Materials Company Profile

G6 Materials Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary products based on graphene and other materials. It offers air purification materials; general purpose, flexible, high-temperature, and room temperature adhesives; advanced materials and composite formulations for businesses and daily life industries, as well as air, sea, and land applications.

