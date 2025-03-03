G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Short Interest Down 27.8% in February

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the January 31st total of 25,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
G6 Materials Trading Up 3.0 %
OTCMKTS GPHBF traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.17. 13,560 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,863. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.08. G6 Materials has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 0.50.
G6 Materials Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than G6 Materials
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- 3 Oversold Magnificent Seven Stocks at Key Levels: Buy Now?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3M to Hit $175 by Mid-Year, and Higher Highs Are Likely
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 4 Blockchain Stocks That Aren’t Coinbase
Receive News & Ratings for G6 Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G6 Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.