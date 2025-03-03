Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Call Options (NYSEARCA:FAS)

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 7,119 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 71% compared to the average daily volume of 4,166 call options.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:FAS traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $185.34. 402,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 703,899. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.76 and its 200-day moving average is $152.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 3.20. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $92.06 and a twelve month high of $189.23.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAS. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $39,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $42,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 81.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.