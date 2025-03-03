44,224 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by Silver Coast Investments LLC

Silver Coast Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 44,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Silver Coast Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 305.3% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VB opened at $237.59 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $209.81 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The stock has a market cap of $235.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.19 and a 200-day moving average of $242.47.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

