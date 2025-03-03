Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Lincoln National Corp’s 10th Largest Position

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,292,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,697 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.1% of Lincoln National Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $157,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. O Connor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. O Connor Financial Group LLC now owns 6,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 29,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock opened at $51.07 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.79 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $143.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.44.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.