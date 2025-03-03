iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Acquired by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,192,721 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,924 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises 2.3% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $73,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 107,763,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,054,000 after purchasing an additional 3,525,851 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 66,956,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,538,665,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,625,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642,472 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 33,236,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437,105 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,419,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,936,000 after purchasing an additional 639,816 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS GOVT opened at $23.00 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.87.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0613 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

