Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by Auxano Advisors LLC

Auxano Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $158.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $279.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.54. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $135.37 and a 52-week high of $167.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 70.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Chevron from $188.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at $161,192.50. The trade was a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

