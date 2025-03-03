Best Bank Stocks To Follow Today – February 28th

Invesco QQQ, Bank of America, Fiserv, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Barclays are the five Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares that represent an ownership stake in a bank, allowing investors to participate directly in the banking institution’s profits, growth, and overall financial performance. They are influenced by factors such as interest rate changes, economic conditions, and regulatory policies, making them an important indicator of the financial sector’s health. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $502.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,261,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,666,598. The stock has a market cap of $316.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $522.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $502.61. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $413.07 and a twelve month high of $540.81.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of BAC stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.42. 20,632,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,525,164. Bank of America has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.74 and a 200 day moving average of $43.50. The firm has a market cap of $348.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Fiserv (FISV)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $1.87 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $231.58. 2,938,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $145.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $215.53. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $122.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Shares of NYSE JPM traded up $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $260.85. 2,539,418 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,188,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $729.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $258.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.53. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $179.20 and a 1 year high of $280.25.

Barclays (BCS)

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

BCS stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.74. 39,830,149 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,899,482. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Barclays has a 52-week low of $8.37 and a 52-week high of $16.02.

