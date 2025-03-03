683 Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Purchased by DJE Kapital AG

DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 683 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,398,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Booking by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,445,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in Booking by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 4,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,884,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $368,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Booking by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $24,814,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 889 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Price Performance

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,016.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4,898.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4,622.49. The company has a market capitalization of $164.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.99, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking Increases Dividend

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.82 by $5.73. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a $9.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $38.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Cfra raised Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Booking from $4,850.00 to $5,522.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Booking in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5,850.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Booking from $5,575.00 to $5,750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Booking from $5,700.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5,370.43.

Booking Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

