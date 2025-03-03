Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Insider Purchases A$41,026.58 in Stock

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Street acquired 2,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$18.34 ($11.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,026.58 ($25,482.35).
Reece Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83.
Reece Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Reece’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.
Reece Company Profile
Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.
