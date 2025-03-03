Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Insider Buys A$541,830.00 in Stock

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) insider Ross McEwan bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$18.06 ($11.22) per share, with a total value of A$541,830.00 ($336,540.37).

The company has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.17.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.36%. Reece’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

