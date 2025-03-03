Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Price Target Raised to $62.00

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.79% from the company’s current price.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Get Main Street Capital alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Main Street Capital stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,899. Main Street Capital has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $63.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.62.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.06). Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 89.25%. The business had revenue of $140.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new stake in Main Street Capital in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Main Street Capital during the third quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

(Get Free Report)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Main Street Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Main Street Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.