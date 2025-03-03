Retail Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – February 28th

Tesla, Apple, Microsoft, Amazon.com, and Alibaba Group are the five Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that sell goods and services directly to consumers, either through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks can be sensitive to economic cycles and consumer spending habits, making them a key indicator of overall market trends and consumer confidence. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $2.13 on Friday, hitting $284.08. 75,184,399 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,153,141. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $315.28. The firm has a market cap of $913.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.03, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.38. The company had a trading volume of 20,455,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,913,141. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. Apple has a one year low of $164.07 and a one year high of $260.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

MSFT traded down $2.32 on Friday, reaching $390.22. 12,006,654 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,394,537. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.79. The company has a market cap of $2.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft has a one year low of $385.58 and a one year high of $468.35.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $207.87. The company had a trading volume of 20,641,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,995,168. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.15.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA traded down $5.07 on Friday, reaching $131.48. 17,733,387 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,381,691. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.43. Alibaba Group has a fifty-two week low of $68.36 and a fifty-two week high of $145.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31.

