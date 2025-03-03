Planning Directions Inc. Has $354,000 Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Planning Directions Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Planning Directions Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the third quarter worth $52,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock opened at $154.66 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.73 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $124.32 and a twelve month high of $167.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $161.41 and its 200 day moving average is $156.52.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

