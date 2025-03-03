Industrial Stocks To Follow Now – March 2nd

Tesla, Broadcom, Micron Technology, Accenture, Texas Instruments, Vistra, and Constellation Energy are the seven Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks refer to the shares of companies involved in the production of goods, machinery, and related services that drive construction, manufacturing, and transportation sectors. These stocks tend to perform in line with economic cycles, often rising in periods of economic growth and facing challenges during downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $11.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $293.33. 115,346,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 79,298,227. The company has a market cap of $943.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $316.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 1-year low of $138.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

AVGO traded up $1.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.29. 39,698,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,044,609. The stock has a market cap of $934.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.56, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $227.44 and a 200 day moving average of $192.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $119.76 and a 52 week high of $251.88.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

MU stock traded up $1.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $93.63. 23,342,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,560,625. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $157.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $95.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.18.

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $8.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $348.28. The stock had a trading volume of 5,767,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,775,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $217.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $367.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $357.83. Accenture has a fifty-two week low of $278.69 and a fifty-two week high of $398.35.

Texas Instruments (TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded up $4.72 on Friday, reaching $196.02. 9,023,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,618,342. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. Texas Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $159.11 and a fifty-two week high of $220.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.68.

Vistra (VST)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

NYSE:VST traded up $3.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.85. 13,049,351 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,442,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11. Vistra has a twelve month low of $53.02 and a twelve month high of $199.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $160.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.44. The firm has a market cap of $45.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.22.

Constellation Energy (CEG)

Constellation Energy Corporation generates and sells electricity in the United States. It operates through five segments: Mid-Atlantic, Midwest, New York, ERCOT, and Other Power Regions. The company sells natural gas, energy-related products, and sustainable solutions. It has approximately 33,094 megawatts of generating capacity consisting of nuclear, wind, solar, natural gas, and hydroelectric assets.

CEG stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.54. The stock had a trading volume of 6,025,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,015,857. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $284.65 and a 200 day moving average of $251.98. Constellation Energy has a 1-year low of $155.60 and a 1-year high of $352.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

