Norden Group LLC Sells 191 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Norden Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 15,337.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,549,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,669 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,438.5% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 1,133,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,867,000 after buying an additional 1,101,707 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 16,830.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 582,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,656,000 after buying an additional 579,289 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 14,587.6% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 534,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,512,000 after buying an additional 530,987 shares during the period. Finally, Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,354,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,802,000 after buying an additional 455,195 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $178.13 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.35. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $154.12 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a market capitalization of $277.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 0.90.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.