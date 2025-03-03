De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,415,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

De Grey Mining Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:DGMLF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.35.

About De Grey Mining

De Grey Mining Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Mallina Gold project covering an area of approximately 1,500 square kilometers located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. De Grey Mining Limited was incorporated in 2000 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

