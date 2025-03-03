De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF) Short Interest Down 52.9% in February

De Grey Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:DGMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,610,500 shares, a decline of 52.9% from the January 31st total of 3,415,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 310,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.
De Grey Mining Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:DGMLF traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.21. The stock had a trading volume of 10,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,008. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.22 and its 200-day moving average is $1.04. De Grey Mining has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.35.
About De Grey Mining
