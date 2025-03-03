Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DTCFF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Defence Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of DTCFF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,940. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.49. Defence Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $1.32.

Defence Therapeutics Company Profile

Defence Therapeutics Inc engages in development of a biological drug enhancer platform that improves the efficacy and safety of a multitude of biological/biosimilar based pharmaceuticals used in the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company focuses on development of vaccine for infectious disease and virus utilizing the ACCUMTM platform for drug delivery and effective treatments.

