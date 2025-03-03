Short Interest in Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) Drops By 42.1%

Deutsche Börse AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 31,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Deutsche Börse Stock Performance

DBOEY stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.01. 65,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 72,535. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.42. Deutsche Börse has a 12 month low of $19.11 and a 12 month high of $26.47. The company has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.87.

About Deutsche Börse

Deutsche Börse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through four segments: Data & Analytics; Trading & Clearing; Fund Services; and Securities Services. It engages in the trading of derivatives, electricity and gas products, emission rights, foreign exchange, and commodity products; operating EEX and 360T over the counter trading platform for financial instruments, such as foreign exchange, money market, and interest rate products; and operating as a central counterparty.

