RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 3rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the restaurant operator on Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%.

RCI Hospitality has raised its dividend payment by an average of 17.6% annually over the last three years. RCI Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 4.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RCI Hospitality to earn $6.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.4%.

NASDAQ:RICK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.87. 18,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,597. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $49.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. RCI Hospitality has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $61.66.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on shares of RCI Hospitality in a report on Wednesday, February 12th.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

