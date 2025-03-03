Silver Coast Investments LLC Has $486,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,592 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cynosure Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cynosure Group LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Target by 3.3% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,156 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,460 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $124.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.43. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $120.21 and a 12 month high of $181.86.

Target Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $130.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Target from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Target from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.93.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Target

Target Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.