Mission Wealth Management LP Reduces Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 59,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 18,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,674,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 19,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Amara Financial LLC. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Amara Financial LLC. now owns 78,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Wealth Advisors Inc now owns 47,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $20,353,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $203.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $173.17 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.77.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

