Auxano Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Auxano Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 1.2% of Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Auxano Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 357,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,135,000 after buying an additional 67,472 shares during the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $416,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 27,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after buying an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,668,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter.

IVV opened at $597.04 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $601.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $588.38. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The stock has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

