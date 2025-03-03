iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Alesco Advisors LLC

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,296,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,425 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 24.0% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $763,488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $597.04 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $601.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.38. The firm has a market cap of $593.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $496.30 and a 12 month high of $616.22.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

