Silver Coast Investments LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Silver Coast Investments LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,732 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 44,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 116,387 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,058,000 after acquiring an additional 7,837 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 154,086 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $18,612,000 after acquiring an additional 45,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,127,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Philip Guido acquired 4,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares in the company, valued at $508,834,266.92. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $99.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.94 and a 200 day moving average of $136.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.69 and a 52 week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. On average, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

