Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,812 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $271,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,758,703 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,084,141,000 after purchasing an additional 173,990 shares during the last quarter. Maripau Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Terril Brothers Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Maple Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Visa
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total transaction of $11,801,589.57. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares in the company, valued at $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.62, for a total transaction of $815,313.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,569,094.56. This trade represents a 34.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 55,885 shares of company stock worth $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Price Performance
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $393.00 price target (up previously from $374.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Visa from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.96.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
