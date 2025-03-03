Alesco Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alesco Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,903,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 28,577,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,729,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429,720 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,142,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,879 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 180,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,045,000 after purchasing an additional 82,620 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.
Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of VUG opened at $405.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.79. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $321.29 and a 12-month high of $429.11.
Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.
