Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,701 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in V. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 17,018.7% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,949,118 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,926,049 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 4.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,610,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $21,064,179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,327,977 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,111,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,702,901,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265,518 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 38,655,250 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,601,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $268,640,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa Trading Up 2.1 %
V opened at $363.33 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $333.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $305.97.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.79%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $383.00 price target (up previously from $368.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, January 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Visa from $395.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.96.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,789,689.82. The trade was a 47.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $874,480.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,054,500. This represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,885 shares of company stock valued at $19,161,447. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Chaos and Cash: Finding Opportunity in Volatility
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Realty Income: An Anchor in Volatile Markets
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- Autodesk Designs Value for Investors: Uptrend Set to Continue
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.