37,529 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Acquired by Kelly Financial Group LLC

Kelly Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 37,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,576,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises 2.3% of Kelly Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 157.1% during the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

RSP opened at $180.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $74.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $158.83 and a 52 week high of $188.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $179.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.00.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

