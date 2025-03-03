The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) Price Target to $48.00

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 48.82% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Vertex from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Vertex from $62.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vertex in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vertex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $58.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

NASDAQ:VERX traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.25. 379,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,127. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Vertex has a 12 month low of $27.22 and a 12 month high of $60.71. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Vertex had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The company had revenue of $178.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeffrey Westphal sold 575,000 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $30,480,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,513.95. This trade represents a 98.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Item Second Irr. Trust Fbo Kyl sold 53,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,041,052.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,257 shares in the company, valued at $69,428,435.36. This trade represents a 4.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 858,457 shares of company stock valued at $46,160,958. Company insiders own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Vertex by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its holdings in Vertex by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 15,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vertex by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex by 126.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. 70.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

