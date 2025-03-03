Unified Investment Management Purchases New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Unified Investment Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 8,802 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. QUALCOMM makes up about 1.5% of Unified Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 4,387 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 16,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,750,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 11,778 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 233,713 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $39,743,000 after purchasing an additional 56,578 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,644 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

QCOM stock opened at $157.18 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $164.94 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $149.43 and a 12-month high of $230.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $173.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.07). QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 25.94%. As a group, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Melius Research assumed coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Melius began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.32.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Neil Martin sold 744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.83, for a total transaction of $130,073.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,596.63. This represents a 61.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.54, for a total transaction of $484,620.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,879,598.12. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,708 shares of company stock valued at $7,713,734 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

