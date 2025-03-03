Jones Financial Companies Lllp Raises Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,820 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,416 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Oracle were worth $18,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 184 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $166.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $464.55 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.05. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $110.36 and a 52-week high of $198.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.12 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.12%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ORCL. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on Oracle from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.73.

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 2,101,154 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.35, for a total transaction of $389,448,893.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,331,027.20. This represents a 65.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 42.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

