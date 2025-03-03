Short Interest in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Increases By 100.8%

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,600 shares, an increase of 100.8% from the January 31st total of 24,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Abrdn Life Sciences Investors

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 1,846 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total value of $25,899.38. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,379,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,414,735.75. The trade was a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 108,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,590 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Abrdn Life Sciences Investors alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,242,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 13,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,702,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors in the third quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,594,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Stock Down 0.1 %

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Cuts Dividend

NYSE HQL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $13.42. 55,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,246. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.41. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 52-week low of $12.76 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abrdn Life Sciences Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.