Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,621 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BSX. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 11,323 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $68,000. Optas LLC increased its position in Boston Scientific by 23.3% during the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 45,870 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 57,894 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,882 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Price Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.28 and its 200 day moving average is $90.42. Boston Scientific Co. has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $107.17. The firm has a market cap of $153.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 17.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 15,087 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $1,585,191.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 241,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,369,256.57. The trade was a 5.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 4,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total transaction of $370,792.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,319 shares in the company, valued at $3,179,416.38. This trade represents a 10.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,322 shares of company stock valued at $14,321,068 in the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Argus set a $130.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.91.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

