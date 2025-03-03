Short Interest in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Grows By 100.0%

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 0.1 %
PSL traded down $0.15 on Monday, reaching $111.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 639 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,446. The company has a market capitalization of $93.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.63 and a fifty-two week high of $114.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $108.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $105.31.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2084 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
